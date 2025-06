This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Northern and Western region has seen the biggest growth in median household net wealth.

At €239,000, the region has experienced an increase of over a third in 2023.

However, the region has the lowest median household net wealth, with the Eastern & Midland region on €264,400 and the Southern region at €251,700.

Stephen Lee from the CSO outlines more of their findings: