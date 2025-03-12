Nominations now open for fifth annual Galway Garda Youth Awards

All-Ireland-winning Galway Ladies Football star Louise Ward was on hand to officially launch the fifth annual Garda Youth Awards last week – inviting nominations for this prestigious event organised by Galway Divisional Gardaí, which will take place on May 8.

The awards celebrate and acknowledge young people aged between 13 and 21 and recognise the very positive contribution that they are making in their communities in Galway city and county.

Louise Ward, the All Ireland-winning Kilkerrin Clonberne Ladies Football captain, did the honours at Fays SuperValu Oranmore; SuperValu are main sponsors of the awards. She was joined by, among others, Chief Superintendent Gerry Roche of the Galway Garda Division.

“All too often we do not hear of the good news stories regarding our young people, making a difference to their families, community, having overcome personal obstacles, displayed emotional resilience despite challenges of a physical, emotional, social nature,” he said.

“The nomination process is open to everyone, so if you know of a young person who is committed to making a difference to their community, please put them forward, as every nominee will receive a certificate, even if they do not win an award.

“This way, all nominees are recognised for their efforts, and the certificate is a very valuable item to have on a young person’s CV into the future.”

There are four award categories: a Group Award which recognises a group that is making a positive contribution to their community; a Community Safety Award which recognises an individual/group that is making their community a safer place to live; a Special Achievement Award in acknowledgement of commitment that deserves recognition; and an Individual Award for a person who is making a positive contribution to their community.

A presentation ceremony will take place on May 8 at 7pm in Galway Racecourse, where an overall winner will be announced in each category.

These four winners will go forward to a second judging panel for the National Youth Awards – and for each of the past four years, Galway Garda Division has had a National Winner.

The nomination process is now open, and An Garda Síochána in Galway are inviting the public to nominate a young person they know who is committed to making a difference to their community. Nomination forms are available from Community Gardaí or from ciara.m.moran@garda.ie.

Pictured at the launch of the fifth Galway Garda Youth Awards were (from left) Inspector Tom Waters, Chair, Galway Youth Awards Committee; Leonard Fay, SuperValu Oranmore; Garda Juvenile Liaison Officer Edel Durkin; Galway Ladies football player and Kilkerrin Clonberne All Ireland Winning Captain Louise Ward; Garda Juvenile Liaison Officer Ciara Moran; George Osborne, Regional Manager, Musgraves and Chief Superintendent Gerry Roche.