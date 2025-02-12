The public are being given the chance to honour their local heroes — the individual volunteers or groups who give freely of their time to help make Galway a better place to live.

Nominations are now open for the Galway City Mayor’s Awards, the winners of which will take centre stage at a presentation ceremony in the city in May.

Galway City Council is inviting nominations for individuals or groups who are involved in voluntary activity taking place in the city in one of the following categories:

■ Arts, Culture, Heritage, and Cúrsaí Gaeilge Award

■ Residents & Local Areas Award

■ Community Service and Social Inclusion Award

■ Senior Citizen Volunteer of the Year Award

■ Environmental Sustainability Award

■ Sports Volunteer of the Year Award

■ Children and Youth Support Award

■ Young Volunteer of the Year Award

■ The Galway City Council Volunteer of the Year Award.

To nominate an individual or group for any of these award categories, people can complete an online nomination form at www.GalwayCity.ie/MayorsAwardsNomination. Nomination forms are also available from City Hall and the City Libraries.

The closing date for online nominations is 4pmon Friday, February 21.

The Mayor of the City of Galway, Councillor Peter Keane said that it had been another outstanding year of volunteering.

“These awards celebrate the remarkable impact made by individuals, communities, and voluntary groups across Galway City.”

“As Mayor, I encourage everyone to nominate those individuals, communities and voluntary groups who have gone above and beyond in their volunteer work. Volunteers are the heart of our city, and their invaluable contributions leave a lasting effect on the lives of many.

If there is an individual or group that deserves to be recognised for their efforts, please nominate them. On this, the 22nd year of the Awards, I look forward to acknowledging these extraordinary individuals, communities and voluntary groups whose dedication and passion inspire us all.”

Galway City Council said that all volunteers should know that their contribution is very much appreciated and that volunteering is celebrated “for its inherent value to our society, helping to develop vibrant, inclusive and sustainable communities”.

Winners will receive a commemorative gift and a bursary of €500 to use towards their volunteering. All nominees will be presented with an individually designed Mayoral Certificate at the Awards Ceremony which will be held on Thursday, May 1, in the Galway Bay Hotel, Salthill.

■ For further information on the Mayor’s Awards, email MayorsAwards@GalwayCity.ie or call 091-536461/ 091-536358.

Pictured: Mayor of Galway, Cllr Peter Keane (centre) at the announcement of the opening of nominations for the Galway City Mayor’s Awards with (from left) Louise Osborne, Claire Walsh and Liam Kitterick (all Galway City Council), and Donnacha Foley, Genevieve Becker, Liz Wonnacott, Andrii Balytskyi and Billy Tyndall (all Galway Volunteer Centre).