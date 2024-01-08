Noel Thomas says Micheal Martin has “destroyed” Fianna Fail and he’ll “never” accept him as leader
Connemara Fianna Fail Councillor Noel Thomas says Micheal Martin has destroyed the party – and he’ll “never” accept him as leader.
He was speaking in the aftermath of Garda raids on a number of homes in Roscahill, including his own and that of Councillor Seamus Walsh.
The dawn raids were in relation to an ongoing investigation into the burning of a local hotel that was earmarked to host asylum seekers.
Councillor Thomas claims the action was politically motivated, given his critical and outspoken views on Government policies on asylum seekers.
And he was asked on Galway Talks if he’s not a part of the Government – given he’s a Fianna Fail councillor.
And Councillor Thomas claims the Government are out of touch with the people.
