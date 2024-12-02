  • Services

Noel Grealish takes final seat in Galway West fills 16 counts

Galway West has filled its final and fifth seat after 16 counts, wrapping up in the early hours of Monday morning.

Independent TD Noel Grealish retained his seat at around 3am.

All seats across the three Galway consitituencies have been filled over the weekend, with the last elected in the early hours of this morning.

There will be one new TD in the Galway West constituency, with John Connolly preserving the Fianna Fáil seat long held by the retiring Eamon O’Cuiv

Bernadette Prendergast reports

The four seats in Galway East were filled yesterday afternoon following a count hotly contested to the very end.

Of note is that there are three new faces – with Sean Canney the only sitting TD to be returned.

David Nevin has more

Roscommon-Galway elected their three candidates over the period of twenty four hours on Saturday and Sunday with two sitting TD’s returned.

The newcomer, Ballygar’s Martin Daly took the third seat, bringing Fianna Fáil back into the constituency.

Leah Hogarty Reports

