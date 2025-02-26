Noel Grealish recalls farm childhood in first speech as Agriculture 'Super Junior' Minister

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway West TD Noel Grealish has recalled his childhood on the farm during his first Dáil speech as the ‘Super Junior’ Minister for Agriculture.

He, alongside Agriculture Minister Martin Heydon, were officially welcomed to the chamber as part of a discussion on the importance of Agrifood to the Irish Economy.

Many, many issues were raised by members on all sides of the political divide.

They included challenges in the suckler and sheep sectors, the Mercosur Trade Deal, nature restoration laws, ash dieback disease, and the impact of Storm Eowyn.

And before giving a lengthy speech on Government priorities for the term ahead, Minister Grealish recalled his own childhood experiences on the farm.