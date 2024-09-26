No water for residents and businesses in Carnmore and surrounding areas until tonight
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Residents and businesses in Carnmore and surrounding areas have no water today.
It’s due to a burst trunkmain at Egan’s Pub in Cashla.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
A contractor is due on site shortly, but it’s expected that the water supply will be disrupted until late tonight.
The areas affected include Carnmore, Cartymore, Castlellen, Castlelambert and surrounding group water supply schemes.
There will be traffic management in place for the duration of the repair works.
The post No water for residents and businesses in Carnmore and surrounding areas until tonight appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Loughrea Quick Pick player scoops €250 thousand
Galway is celebrating its second big lotto win in under two weeks, totalling 1.25 million euro. A...
Third inspection of nursing home in Oranmore finds worsening management amid serious food issues
A third inspection of a nursing home in Oranmore has found the management of the centre has gotte...
Over 1,300 cases of sepsis at UHG Emergency Department over past two years
There have been over 1,300 cases of sepsis at the Emergency Department at UHG over the past two y...
Galway Cathedral unveils iconic gift from Hungary
Galway Cathedral has unveiled a gift of a replica of the iconic painting ‘Our Lady, Consoler of t...
Preparations underway for arrival of French twinning delegation in Ballinasloe
Preparations are underway in Ballinasloe for the arrival of a French twinning delegation. Represe...
Still no affordable housing on the horizon for most towns in County Galway
A meeting at County Hall this week heard there’s still no affordable housing on the horizon...
Concerns as county council continues to focus on Clifden to deliver social housing in Connemara
The main thrust of Galway County Council’s housing strategy in Connemara continues to be focused ...
Boston Scientific launch SUPERHUMAN exhibition at Galway City Museum to mark 30 years
Boston Scientific is celebrating 30 years in operation with a exhibition event at Galway City Mus...
Blackrock Cottage chef cooking at Galway International Oyster Festival
The award-winning head chef at Blackrock Cottage in Salthill, Martin O’Donnell, will be making a ...