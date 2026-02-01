No show from defendant accused of illegal quarrying

-
-
Author: Dara Bradley
~ 2 minutes read
A bench warrant was issued for the arrest of a man who failed to attend court to answer allegations of unauthorised quarrying on protected limestone pavement
in a Special Area of Conservation in Connemara, which was described as a “mini-Burren”.
Judge Fiona Lydon agreed to a bench warrant request from State Solicitor in Galway West, Rachel Joyce after Niall Curran of Drimneen, Moycullen failed to appear at the January sitting of Derrynea District Court.
Ms Joyce, on behalf of the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, was prosecuting Mr Curran for alleged breaches of European law that protects the environment.
It was alleged that Mr Curran between November 29, 2023 and February 19, 2024 permitted or assisted the use of machinery for the extraction or mining of a natural resource including trees, vegetation, rock, soil, gravel, turf, or peat at or near Gortnahoon Quarry.
The quarry was in the townland of Gortnahoon, between Rosscahill and Oughterard, and was a site protected under European designations.
It was also alleged that Mr Curran, during the same dates, at the same location, carried out, permitted, assisted, or allowed to continue to be performed, an activity – quarrying – within a Special Area of Conservation.
The quarrying was alleged to have occurred at Gortnandarragh limestone pavement Special Area of Conservation.
After hearing a brief outline of the alleged facts, Judge Lydon accepted jurisdiction to hear the case of a co-accused – Patrick Ryan of Garrynagry, Rosscahill – who faces two similar summonses as Mr Curran.
National Parks and Wildlife Service Regional Manager, Rebecca Teesdale, said the State’s case related to alleged unauthorised quarrying at Gortnandarragh Special Area of Conservation.
Ms Teesdale explained that the area that was excavated was in a priority one habitat that has special protections under European and Irish law.
She alleged that some 1.3 hectares of limestone pavement was removed from the quarry, and vegetation that was important to wildlife was also removed.
Ms Teesdale, who had 21 years’ experience with NPWS, told Judge Lydon that the area in question in Connemara was like a “mini-Burren”. It was “really important” and rare and was afforded extra protections in law, she said.
Judge Lydon accepted jurisdiction and adjourned to the March sitting for hearing.
