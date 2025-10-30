No reprieve in sight for Tuam creche set to close doors tomorrow

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There’s no last minute reprieve in sight for a Tuam creche which is set to close its doors for the final time tomorrow.

Happily Ever After has been left with no choice but to close because major fire safety works are needed at the community-owned building at Bishop Street.

They would cost an estimated €1.2m – and Tuam Parish Council has said due to that figure it’s made the “difficult” decision not to proceed.

An online petition against the closure has gathered over 2,200 signatures and the situation has even reached the ears of Tanaiste Simon Harris in the Dáil.

Laura Murphy is a local parent with four children – she told Sally-Ann Barrett the closure means she’ll now have to give up work.