No reprieve from City Council rents hike despite opposition by councillors

Many of Galway City’s 2,700 social housing tenants face two rent increases next year, despite efforts by some city councillors to stop them going through.

Management at City Hall has confirmed the rate at which rent on social housing is calculated will increase from 17% to 20% of tenants’ assessable income.

This is effectively an 18% hike in what tenants will pay in rent – and this could rise further when a separate ‘global rent review’ takes place in June next year. The new rents, known as Differential Rate Scheme, will come into force in January 2026.

They had been due to start this September, but it was deferred following pressure from city councillors.

And in another concession, the Executive has backed down on plans for an across-the-board increase – rent paid by old age pensioners will remain at the current rate of 17% of their assessable income.

But pensioners will still be less well-off under the new rent regime because the City Council said it will no longer give €5 weekly discounts to OAPs.

Up to now, this €5 allowance was also paid for each dependent child in households and to those in receipt of Disability Allowance, but it will be scrapped from January onwards.

Instead, the City Council said, “details of the criteria for a hardship clause will be made available to tenants”.

Pictured: Galway City Council Chief Executive Leonard Cleary

