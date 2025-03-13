  • Services

No planning application needed for Headford Courthouse to be repurposed for community activities

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A recent meeting has heard that a planning application will not be needed for Headford Courthouse to be repurposed for community activities.

Director of Services, Michael Owens, has confimed that the way had been cleared for advancing the idea of placing the building in community use.

Fianna Fáil councillor Mary Hoade explains that people will now have their chance to put forward expressions of interest for the building

Meanwhile Fine Gael councillor Andrew Reddington says there is plenty of interest in the space from local groups

