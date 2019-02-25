No one injured after car found in River Corrib in the city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai have confirmed that no one has been injured following the discovery of a car in the River Corrib at the Long Walk in the city this morning.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident shortly just before 10am.

Gardai examined CCTV footage and made contact with the owner in the last hour.

They have confirmed to Galway Bay fm news that the vehicle was unoccupied when it entered the water during the night.

Gardai say no foul play was involved.

Plans are currently being put in place to remove the car from the water.