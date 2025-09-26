No lights in Ballybane estate for two years due to electricity thieves

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A city estate has been left without streetlights for almost two years – because of electricity thieves.

Councillor Helen Ogbu raised the issue at City Hall this week, demanding to know how public lighting at Fana Glas in Ballybane is still out of action.

Management revealed the lights were disabled because occupants of caravans had illegally and dangerously accessed them to use as an electricity source.

They assured that work is still ongoing to address the issue – but Labour Councillor Ogbu says it cannot wait any longer.