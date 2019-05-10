No Joe but the show must go on

HOW good are Galway hurlers without Joe Canning? Well, we won’t find out at Pearse Stadium on Sunday when rank outsiders Carlow roll into Salthill.

Galway won’t have to be that good to dismiss the Barrow men in the first of the Tribesmen’s four round-robin matches in the Leinster championship.

Carlow are improving but having the teremity to draw with Galway in the National League last February means that there is not the slightest chance of Micheál Donoghue’s squad sleep-walking their way into the fixture.

Even without the injured Canning, Galway will possess far too much firepower for Carlow – the bookmakers believe the home team should win by around 17 points. The margin of victory may not quite reach that level, but a win in the double figures looks realistic as Galway start their quest for a third Leinster title on the trot.

