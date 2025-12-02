  • Services

No in-person menopause clinics at UHG for 4 straight months

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

There were no in-person complex menopause clinics in University Hospital Galway for 4 months this year.

It comes as waiting list numbers for the clinic passes 300, with over half of patients on the list for over 6 months.

According to management at the hospital, the absence of clinics from April to July was caused by a lack of clinical governance at the time.

Online Clinics continued during this time but there was no increase in their frequency.

The Clinics aim to help women with serious medical conditions manage their menopausal symptoms.

Independent Councillor Dr Evelyn Parsons says a hiatus of this length is unacceptable.

