No government funding forthcoming to reopen Dunguaire Castle in Kinvara

Published:

No government funding forthcoming to reopen Dunguaire Castle in Kinvara
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Government has indicated no funding is forthcoming to reopen Dunguaire Castle in Kinvara.

It’s owned by the Shannon Airport Group – and Galway County Council has expressed a willingness to take ownership and reopen the castle.

But it cannot do that without state support, as millions of euro in capital works are needed to bring it up to the necessary standards.

In the Dáil, local TD Louis O’ Hara was advised there are numerous funding streams available – but he argued none of them come close to the money needed.

But he was given a strong indication from Minister John Cummins that Government will not be providing any direct funding

