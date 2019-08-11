No facelift on cards for Tuam courthouse

There is no chance of the old courthouse in Tuam being refurbished – despite past assurances by Government Minister to the contrary.

That’s according to a newly elected County Councillor who said he was informed by the Department of Justice that no refurbishment of the old building will take place.

Cllr Andrew Reddington said that he was disappointed that the iconic building would not be refurbished – despite claims several months ago by two Government ministers that it would.

On foot of his inquiry, he was told by the Department of Justice: “As you may be aware, under the provisions of the Courts Service Act 1998, management of the courts, including the provision of accommodation for court sittings, is the responsibility of the Courts Service, which is independent in exercising its functions.

“However, I have had enquiries made and the Courts Service has informed me that an old courthouse building in Tuam has not been used for many years.

“It is in poor condition and could not be refurbished to meet the needs of a modern courthouse.

“The Courts Service is considering to provide a new courthouse on the site of the old courthouse and an adjoining site, already acquired by the Courts Service.

For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.