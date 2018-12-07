No cow sacred as Breathnach presents The Macnas is on Me

Páraic Breathnach’s latest show, The Macnas is on Me, which premiered at the Vodafone Comedy Carnival in October, is back.

The piece, by the Macnas Theatre co-founder will be staged at the city’s Nuns Island Arts Centre on Thursday next, December 13, and is billed as “An evening of truths, half-truths and total fiction about a life in theatre”.

His advice to punters is to “put the consumer frenzy on hold and enjoy a night of stories, yarns and non-slanderous lies from a dramatic life that led to Macnas”.

This show is in the medium of English, as Páraic declares himself “a monoglot” and vows he will “never speak Irish on stage again”.

In his ode Slán leis an gCraic sin he suggests that the RUL span (Remaining Useful Life) for Irish is very short. The opening lines ‘Slán le dúchas is caint mo athair/Níl innte anois ach Gaelscoil blather’ set the tone for the betrayal of our ancient tongue.

He goes on to describe the haps and mishaps of live theatre in his work with Druid, Macnas and Fir Clis, revealing what truly goes on behind the scenes.

In tangential side swipe, he critiques City Fathers, Churches and the Murder Machine that is Irish education.

