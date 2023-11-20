No comment on jobs at DID Electrical as Select Technology Group buys all stores including 2 in Galway
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Select Technology Group has acquired DID Electrical Group, subject to approval from the CCPC.
A key element of the deal is Select integrating the DID Electrical team and growing their business to more than 650 people.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
DID Electrical has two stores in Galway in Terryland Retail Park and in Briarhill Business Park.
FYI Galway reached out to ask if jobs in the Galway stores would be affected, but were told that no further comment could be made at this time subject to CCPC clearance.
The post No comment on jobs at DID Electrical as Select Technology Group buys all stores including 2 in Galway appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
National Show Me I.D campaign launched in Galway City
A national campaign to limit sales of age restricted products such as alcohol, vapes and tobacco ...
University of Galway to award 10 honorary degrees from this Wednesday
University of Galway is to award 10 honorary degrees this week and next. The Honorary Degree awar...
Irish Rail to take action on trespass and anti-social behavior at old railway station in Tuam
Irish Rail has confirmed it plans to take action on trespassing and anti-social behavior at the o...
27 Men’s Sheds in Galway to get government funding
27 Men’s Sheds across Galway are to get government funding They are included in a new one m...
Deadline looms for registration to attend annual public meeting of Galway City Policing Commitee
The annual public meeting of the Galway City Joint Policing Committee is to take place next week....
Garda top brass mark Galway woman’s half century of service with the force
A golden anniversary of a different kind was marked by Margaret O’Connor this week – 50 years of ...
Demand for action as railway station in Tuam being used as “drinking den”
There’s demand for Irish Rail to take immediate action as a “landmark building”...
New Games Promotion Officer helping club grow
BY JAMES VARLEY It should be no surprise that Salthill Knocknacarra is one of the fastest grow...
Poor Clares publish tenth anniversary edition of best selling book for the soul
Galway’s Poor Clares have just published an updated tenth anniversary edition of their number bes...