No clarity on future of Aran Islands air service following meeting with Minister

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The community on the Aran Islands is growing increasingly concerned about the lack of certainty regarding the future of an air service.

A local committee met with the Gaeltacht Minister in Furbo this afternoon.

Aer Arann announced that it will cease its PSO contract for the air service to the Aran Islands from Na Minna airport on December 6th.

Discussions are ongoing between the Department of the Gaeltacht and Aer Arann and Senator Pádraig Ó Céidigh, who has already stated that he would sell the airport to the state.

Following today’s meeting, islanders are no clearer about what will happen with their air service from the mainland in Galway.

They have been told that if no agreement is reached, an alternative air service will operate from Shannon airport.

The island community says no-one is in favour of that option.