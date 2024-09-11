No changes to Galway routes as Irish Rail revises new timetable

There are no changes to Galway routes as Irish Rail have released a statement they will be revising some of its timetable.

The current timetable only came into effect on 26th August, but drew numerous complaints from customers due to lengthy wait times and busy services.





In a statement, the company says a new timetable will come into effect on Monday after discussions with the NTA.

The changes can be found on the Irish Rail website – but no Galway routes are listed.

