No arrests as Gardaí continue investigation into carjacking in Barna

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí says no arrests have been made as an investigation continues into an alleged carjacking in the Barna area over the weekend.

The incident took place at around 8.20pm on Saturday night in the Ballard area.

The driver, aged in his 40’s, received non-life threatening injuries, but did not seek medical treatment at the scene.

It’s understood several men were involved.

Gardaí say no arrests have been made at this time, and investigations are ongoing.