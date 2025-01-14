No applications made in Galway city to keep XL bully dogs

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

No applications have been made in Galway city to keep XL bully dogs, while less than 150 have been submitted nationwide.

It’s estimated there are thousands of XL bullies in Ireland, and a strict ban comes into force next month banning the breed unless the owner has an exemption cert.

Penalties for breaching the ban include fines of up to €2,500 or imprisonment for up to three months while unregistered dogs will be euthanised.

19 applications to keep an XL bully have been made in Kildare according to the Irish Times, followed by 12 each in Fingal and Meath and none in Galway City and Westmeath.