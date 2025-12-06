Nissan offers the chance to either Fuel Up or Tool Up

-
-
Author: Gerry Murphy
~ 2 minutes read
With the New Year just around the corner, car makers are pushing their many offers trying to coax buyers to purchase ahead of the 261-registration plate.
Nissan is courting the commercial vehicle customer by giving van drivers three ways to boost their business when they purchase any 261 Nissan van.
Its popular ‘Fuel Up or Tool Up’ offers reward new van buyers with a €750 voucher to put towards fuel, tools or genuine Nissan accessories.
“This limited time offer is a great way to boost your business and to start the New Year on the right foot,” said Neil O’Sullivan, head of sales at Nissan Ireland.
“Nissan is helping businesses to go further for less and van drivers can choose how best to make the offer work for them,” he added.
The offer can also be combined with 4.9% APR Finance up to December 30, which is available across the full range of Nissan vans.
The offer is available on the Nissan Interstar which is the ultimate partner for big jobs and demanding workdays with 17m³ of load space and a powerful, yet efficient diesel engine designed to keep running costs down. Pricing starts from €40,850.
The same offer also applies to the Nissan Interstar-e for those seeking the electric alternative. It starts at €48,095 for the 40kWh battery which has a range of 150 kilometres, and at €56,595 for the 87kWh battery which has a range of 365 kilometres.
The Nissan Primastar, meanwhile, is renowned as the perfect all-rounder offering two lengths and roof heights for tailored space. Pricing starts at €36,745. It blends practicality with performance and comes with a smart, car like cabin, advanced connectivity and refined handling. All prices are inclusive of VAT and the SEAI grant of €7,600.
The ‘Fuel Up or Tool Up’ offer is also available on new Qashqai mild hybrid and ePOWER vans, and on the X-Trail ePOWER van. The revolutionary e-POWER technology combines the reliability of petrol with the drive of an EV, optimising performance and fuel efficiency. The offer also extends to stylish, fully electric Ariya 63kWh Engage van and Ariya 87kWh Advance van.
Pictured: The Nissan Interstar.
