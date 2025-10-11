Nine new EV recharging hubs to be delivered across Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Nine new high-powered EV recharging hubs are to be delivered across Galway.

The hubs are part of a national rollout of 192 new recharging hubs at 90 locations to service the expanding electric vehicle fleet across Ireland’s national road network

The nine new Galway sites selected under this phase are Sweeney Oil in Moycullen, Clifden and Oranmore, the Leenane Hotel in Leenane, Corrib Oil in Loughrea, Centra in Moylough, the Arches Hotel in Claregalway, McHugh’s Pub & Restaurant on the N84 and The Trading Post / Top Oil in Headford.

Speaking yesterday, Transport Minister Darragh O’Brien said that almost € 10 million will be allocated to support grants for recharging infrastructure at the selected sites.

The new sites will deliver new fast recharging points at 90 locations along the national primary and secondary road network.

It’s part of a wider plan to build a reliable recharging network across the country, with the distance between recharging hubs envisaged as 30 kilometres or less.

The new charging points are expected to be available for public use by April next year.