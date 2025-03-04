Nine Mediterranean Ambassadors visit Marine Institute in Renville Oranmore

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Nine Mediterranean Ambassadors are today visiting the Marine Institute in Renville Oranmore

Med 9 is an alliance of nine Mediterranean countries within the EU – France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Cyprus, Malta, Slovenia, and Croatia

Med 9 focuses on shared regional interests, including climate change, economic and energy cooperation, and security in the Mediterranean region.

Ireland and the Med 9 nations have a long-standing commitment to marine research and development, already collaborating on hundreds of marine and maritime projects

Welcoming the visit, Dr Rick Officer, CEO of the Marine Institute says through shared expertise they can address ocean sustainability on a broader European scale and tackle the global challenges facing our seas.

During the visit, the ambassadors discussed the Marine Institute’s leading role in marine science, its cutting-edge infrastructures, and state-of-the-art research vessels, the RV Celtic Explorer and RV Tom Crean.