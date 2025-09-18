Nine Galway students and apprentices compete at Worldskills Ireland in Dublin

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Nine Galway students and apprentices are competing at Worldskills Ireland at Dublin’s RDS which will welcome 30,000 students from 300 schools

Rokas Brezinskas from Headford, Pablo Fernández Parra from Salthill and Rinat Heffernan from Ballybane will compete in Digital Infrastructure for Sustainability

Hannah Ogundeko from Ballybane and Rory Mahony from Loughrea will contest Restaurant Service

Kalem Redmond from Headford is competing in Automobile Technology while Enda Arcos from Gort will contest Cabinet Making

Rian Kearney from Ardrahan will contest Electrical Installation while Caelum Buckley from Bohermore is competing in Sheetmetal Work

They will compete on the national stage during the live competitions at the event which opened yesterday and runs until Friday.