  • Services

Services

Nine Galway students and apprentices compete at Worldskills Ireland in Dublin

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Nine Galway students and apprentices compete at Worldskills Ireland in Dublin
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Nine Galway students and apprentices are competing at Worldskills Ireland at Dublin’s RDS which will welcome 30,000 students from 300 schools

Rokas Brezinskas from Headford, Pablo Fernández Parra from Salthill and Rinat Heffernan from Ballybane will compete in Digital Infrastructure for Sustainability

Hannah Ogundeko from Ballybane and Rory Mahony from Loughrea will contest Restaurant Service

Kalem Redmond from Headford is competing in Automobile Technology while Enda Arcos from Gort will contest Cabinet Making

Rian Kearney from Ardrahan will contest Electrical Installation while Caelum Buckley from Bohermore is competing in Sheetmetal Work

They will compete on the national stage during the live competitions at the event which opened yesterday and runs until Friday.

More like this:
no_space
Local MEP demands EU Commissioner debate "rotten" Mercosur deal

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA local MEP is challenging the EU Commissioner for Tr...

no_space
Major ESB network upgrades to get underway in Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMajor upgrades of the electricity network across Galw...

no_space
Slight rise in new homes granted planning permission in Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere has been a slight rise in the number of new hom...

no_space
Council to upgrade St Nicholas Market in coming weeks

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMWorks will get underway in the coming weeks to upgrad...

no_space
€20m for Galway farmers under ANC Scheme

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM€20m is being paid out to more than 9,600 Galway farm...

no_space
Dead donkeys and deadly coffee form a heady mix

A Different View with Dave O’Connell Television fans of a certain vintage will remember a nine...

no_space
SCEP scheme ‘a disaster’ for West’s farmers

A GALWAY Fine Gael councillor and farmer has hit out at what he describes as serious problems wit...

no_space
Turf cutting ban will mean a cold winter for many

A NUMBER of elderly people in the East Galway area – who for the first time ever this summer have...

no_space
Galway hotels get Belfast sister!

Three of Galway’s top hotels now have a sister facility in north of the border after Moxy Belfast...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up