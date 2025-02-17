  • Services

Nine Galway establishments noted on 'best roast list'

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Nine restaurants across Galway have been noted on a national list of the best venues to enjoy a roast dinner.

The ‘Knorr Recommended Roast 2024’ is put together by independent experts who travelled across the country trying to find the tastiest roasts.

From the city, The Galleon Restaurant, Flannery’s Hotel, Galway Bay Hotel, Galway Golf Club Restaurant and the Park House Hotel were named.

While in the county, Raheen Woods Hotel in Athenry, Gullane’s Hotel in Ballinasloe and Maggie May’s and The Auld Triangle in Loughrea have been nominated.

 

