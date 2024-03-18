Nina Carberry to seek selection to run as a Fine Gael Candidate in the forthcoming European Elections
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 2 minutes read
It has been revealed that Nina Carberry, a former champion jockey and a seven-time winner at the Cheltenham Festival, is seeking selection to run in the European Elections as a Fine Gael candidate for the Midlands-North West Constituency.
This constituency stretches from Galway in the West to Donegal in the North and across to Meath in the East.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
As revealed this afternoon in the Irish Independent, Ms Carberry said in a letter released to members that she wanted to contest the European Elections for Fine Gael to ensure a bright future for all.
She added that she wanted to be a champion for balanced regional development, making sure every town and village has access to the services and infrastructure that allow people to live and work locally concluding by a request for their support at the upcoming Midlands Northwest Selection Convention.
There are five seats in the constituency, one more than in 2019 with two from Fine Gael in Maria Walsh and Colm Markey, Independent Luke Ming Flanagan and Chris McManus of Sinn Fein the current MEP’s.
The post Nina Carberry to seek selection to run as a Fine Gael Candidate in the forthcoming European Elections appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Galway City Council called on to prioritise pitch drainage on the Eastside of the City
A Fianna Fail Councillor has called on Galway City Council Recreation and Amenity to prioritise p...
Man pleads guilty to sexual assault at Galway Garda HQ
A 27-year-old man has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a female at the Garda Regional HQ in ...
University of Galway’s Nelson Mandela Anti-Racism Week opens tomorrow
A number of events are taking place this week for the University of Galway’s Nelson Mandela...
Support services ‘must be in place’ in Ballybane for asylum seekers
Government guarantees of sufficient support services on the east side of Galway City have been de...
Lack of bus service leaves residents feeling “like animals in cages”
Thousands of people are being denied access to a bus because of a lack of progress on a bus turni...
Former Mayor of Galway City to run as candidate for Independent Ireland in Local Elections
Former Mayor of Galway City Noel Larkin has announced that he is to run in the local elections as...
Galway heritage projects to receive half a million euro in funding
Almost half a million euro is going toward 51 built heritage projects based throughout Galway. Th...
Report suggests that inward migration in Connemara could be of benefit to the region
A five-year plan for the mid Connemara region highlights an inwards movement of people as an adva...
East Galway Peatlands to be developed for tourism through Just Transition Fund
East Galway is to get funding to develop tourism in the area. The funding will be through the EU ...