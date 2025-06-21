  • Services

Nighttime water restrictions on Inis Oírr remain in effect

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Customers on Inis Oirr are being reminded by Uisce Éireann that nighttime restrictions, in effect since April, remain in effect.

The Restrictions, introduced to conserve water and safeguard the island’s daytime supply, are from 11pm to 7am and are essential to protect reservoir levels on the island and to ensure a continuous daily supply of water is available for residents and visitors on the island.

Inis Oírr remains in official drought status as a result of low rainfall levels over the winter months.

Updates are available through customer care on 1800 278 278 and Uisce Éireann’s social media channels.

