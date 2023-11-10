Night-time water restrictions on Inis Oírr lifted

The night-time water restrictions on the Aran Island of Inis Oírr have been lifted after five months

Restrictions on the public water supply have been in effect on the Island nightly between 11pm and 7am since the end of May





They were introduced in order to conserve the low water resources on the Island.

Over the period supplies were increased by a significant amount of tankering of water by sea from Rossaveel

