Night-time water restrictions in Tully area of Connemara to be reviewed on Monday
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The night-time water restrictions which have been in place for customers in the Tully area of Connemara since earlier in the week are to be reviewed on Monday.
The restrictions are in place from 11 each night to 7 the following morning to help reservoir levels recover.
Uisce Eireann says they are required due to a combination of factors including the poor raw water quality entering the plant and the continued high demand for water.
