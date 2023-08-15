Night time water restrictions imposed for Tully in Connemara
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Night time water restrictions have been imposed for customers in the Tully area of Connemara.
Uisce Eireann says the measure is necessary to help reservoir levels recover.
It further acknowledges a number of factors contributing to the demand, including poor raw water quality entertaing the treatment plant.
The restrictions will be place each evening from 11pm until 7am.
Water levels will be reviewed daily and Uisce Eireann says updates will be provided to the local community as necessary.
More like this:
Galway public share views regarding visible tattoos on Gardaí
Galway Bay fm newsroom – People in Galway have been sharing their views in relation to vis...
Agriculture Minister presents Kinvara farmer with sustainability award
Galway Bay fm newsroom- Kinvara suckler farmer Vincent Keane is celebrating a sustainability awa...
Mervue and Kinvara businesses showcased at Shannon Airport Duty Free area
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two Galway businesses are currently being showcased at Shannon Ai...
2,000 students being conferred by University of Galway this week
Galway Bay fm newsroom – 2,000 students are being conferred by University of Galway this w...
Stop and Go in place at Clybaun Road Lower for installation of pedestrian crossing
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Stop and Go system will be in place for the next two weeks at C...
Considerable drop in trolley numbers at Portiuncula Hospital over past 24 hours
Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a considerable reduction in the number of pati...
Historians back campaign to name new bridge in Galway
A number of well-known historians and authors have come together to voice their support to name G...
Separated couples forced to stay under the same roof
Separated couples are being forced to remain living under the one roof as a result of Galway’s di...
Childcare Federation to host emergency meeting in Lackagh
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Childcare Federation is holding an emergency meeting in Lacka...