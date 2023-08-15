  • Services

Night time water restrictions imposed for Tully in Connemara

Published:

Night time water restrictions imposed for Tully in Connemara
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Night time water restrictions have been imposed for customers in the Tully area of Connemara.

Uisce Eireann says the measure is necessary to help reservoir levels recover.

It further acknowledges a number of factors contributing to the demand, including poor raw water quality entertaing the treatment plant.

The restrictions will be place each evening from 11pm until 7am.

Water levels will be reviewed daily and Uisce Eireann says updates will be provided to the local community as necessary.

