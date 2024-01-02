Night-time water restrictions for Tully in Connemara

Night-time water restrictions have been put in place for Tully in Connemara

The action is due to low water levels in the Distribution Reservoir and increased demand.





Residents and businesses in Tully and surrounding areas will be affected from tonight until Thursday night

Uisce Eireann says water will be off from 10pm until 7am

