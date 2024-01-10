Night-time water restrictions for Carraroe
Night-time water restrictions are being introduced for Carraroe for tonight and tomorrow night.
Residents and businesses in Carraroe and surrounding areas are advised that water will be off each night from 11 until 7am.
Uisce Eireann says that this is due to low water levels in the Distribution Reservoir and increased demand.
