Night-time restrictions on water supply in Carraroe all this week
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Night-time restrictions will be in place on the water supply in Carraroe all this week.
They will not affect Carraroe village including the nursing home.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Residents and businesses elsewhere are being advised that the restrictions will be in place from tonight (Jan15th) until Friday night from 11pm until 7am.
Uisce Eirean says this is due to low water levels in the Distribution Reservoir and increased demand.
The post Night-time restrictions on water supply in Carraroe all this week appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Galway Cathedral Novena to mark its 40th anniversary
The Galway Cathedral Novena is to mark its 40th anniversary with an extensive panel of speakers a...
Prediction of 10 per cent growth in employment opportunities for Galway this year
Local company FRS Recruitment says employment opportunities are expected to grow by 10% in Galway...
Planning lodged for new Community Nursing Unit for Clifden
The HSE has lodged planning permission for a new Community Nursing Unit for Clifden. The new buil...
Work progressing on new bus shelters in Connemara towns and villages
Work is progressing on new bus shelters in a number of towns and villages in Connemara. Some, how...
Gallery: President Higgins unveils new James Joyce Plaque at Rahoon Cemetery
President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins, unveiled a plaque recognising the connection of Rahoon ...
West coast hosting far above average number of Ukrainian refugees
Counties along the West coast are hosting well above the national average number of Ukrainian ref...
NTA facing criticism over lack of attention to Galway public transport services
The National Transport Authority is facing criticism for what is being described as a lack of att...
Substantial CLÁR funding for nine Galway projects
Over €315,000 in funding has been announced for nine Galway projects under the CLÁR programme Eac...
Roadworks lasting three weeks to get underway on Coast Road in Oranmore tomorrow morning
Three-week roadworks are set to get underway on the Coast Road in Oranmore from tomorrow morning....