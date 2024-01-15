  • Services

Night-time restrictions on water supply in Carraroe all this week

Night-time restrictions on water supply in Carraroe all this week
Night-time restrictions will be in place on the water supply in Carraroe all this week.

They will not affect Carraroe village including the nursing home.


Residents and businesses elsewhere are being advised that the restrictions will be in place from tonight (Jan15th) until Friday night from 11pm until 7am.

Uisce Eirean says this is due to low water levels in the Distribution Reservoir and increased demand.

