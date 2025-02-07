Night-time initiative for young people returns to Galway for 2025

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A night-time initiative designed for young people is returning to Galway city for 2025.

The programme ‘Youth Lates’ was launched last year, and it allows young people to shape and participate in night-time activities.

A range of activities are organised for those aged between 12-19, including live performances, open mic nights and games sessions.

The initiative will run until April, and resumes again in September, and more information can be found on galwayartscentre.ie