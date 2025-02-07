  • Services

Services

Night-time initiative for young people returns to Galway for 2025

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Night-time initiative for young people returns to Galway for 2025
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A night-time initiative designed for young people is returning to Galway city for 2025.

The programme ‘Youth Lates’ was launched last year, and it allows young people to shape and participate in night-time activities.

A range of activities are organised for those aged between 12-19, including live performances, open mic nights and games sessions.

The initiative will run until April, and resumes again in September, and more information can be found on galwayartscentre.ie

More like this:
no_space
Galway's new TDs weigh in on Government response to Storm Éowyn

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway's newest TDs have been weighing in on the Gove...

no_space
Galway companies showcased at tourism promotion event in France

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAran Island Ferries and Killary Fjord Boat Tours have...

no_space
Updated information of city and county Community Response Hubs

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMShowers will remain available in Galway City Communit...

no_space
Dunmore native Caoimhe Glynn, otherwise known as Reylta, competes at Eurosong Final tonight

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMDunmore native singer-songwriter Caoimhe Glynn, also ...

no_space
Galway gears up for global Marching Band Championships

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMYou might have heard during the week that Galway has ...

no_space
g Hotel & Spa has appoints Bastien Peyraud as new General Manager.

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe g Hotel & Spa has appointed Bastien Peyraud a...

no_space
Xerotech Claregalway to close on February 17th following battery fire incident

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMXerotech is to close its facility at Claregalway Corp...

no_space
Leading creative agency expands to Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA leading creative agency is expanding to Galway, par...

no_space
Objections to plans to build nursing home at former Warwick Hotel site in Salthill

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA decision is due this month on plans to build a nurs...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up