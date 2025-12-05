Next week's taxi protests in Dublin, Galway, Limerick and Cork postponed

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A planned 6 day protest in Dublin by taxi drivers from Monday has been suspended along with a one day protest in Galway on Tuesday.

The action, which is in protest at Uber’s introduction of fixed fares, has been suspended pending the outcome of a meeting at Government buildings next week.

A spokesperson for Taxi Drivers Ireland says they are acting in good faith and hope meaningful progress can be made at the meeting.

The group emphasises the suspension is temporary and subject to the outcome of the meeting.