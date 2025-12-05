  • Services

Services

Next week's taxi protests in Dublin, Galway, Limerick and Cork postponed

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Next week's taxi protests in Dublin, Galway, Limerick and Cork postponed
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A planned 6 day protest in Dublin by taxi drivers from Monday has been suspended along with a one day protest in Galway on Tuesday.

The action, which is in protest at Uber’s introduction of fixed fares, has been suspended pending the outcome of a meeting at Government buildings next week.

A spokesperson for Taxi Drivers Ireland says they are acting in good faith and hope meaningful progress can be made at the meeting.

The group emphasises the suspension is temporary and subject to the outcome of the meeting.

More like this:
no_space
Tesco officially launches revamped Oranmore store

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTesco has officially cut the ribbon on its revamped s...

no_space
Four Galway car dealerships recognised at excellence awards

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFour Galway car dealerships have been recognised at t...

no_space
City Council relocation to Crown Square delayed once again

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe City Council's long-awaited move to its new €100m...

no_space
Galway man jailed for possession of child abuse material

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Galway man, now living in Dublin, has been sentence...

no_space
Three people to receive National Bravery Awards for Galway rescues

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThree people will receive National Bravery Awards thi...

no_space
Young and not-so-young in Galway get ready for the Toy Show

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFor many, tonight is considered one of the most speci...

no_space
Two Galway winners at national medtech conference in Galway city

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere were three Galway winners at the Irish Medtech ...

no_space
City Council advices against overnight parking in coastal areas as high tides expected

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway City Council is advising against parking overn...

no_space
UHG issues public advisory amid high level of flu cases

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUniversity Hospital Galway is experiencing a sharp ri...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up