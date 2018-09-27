Newspapers press their case for reform

More than 40 editors from local, regional and national newspaper titles – including the Connacht Tribune – last week travelled to Dail Eireann to brief members of the Oireachtas on the need for Budget 2019 to include supports for independent journalism in Ireland.

It’s part of a campaign spearheaded by Local Ireland and NewsBrands Ireland called #JournalismMatters, designed to highlight the need to support Irish journalism, now more than ever.

The campaign calls on the Government to use Budget 2019 to deliver on a five-point-plan for the industry:

Apply a 5% VAT rate to newspapers and digital products in Budget 2019, ahead of ultimately reducing to 0% once EU laws allow

Reform Ireland’s draconian defamation laws to ensure that the stories that need to be told, are told

Appoint a Minister for Media – a single member of the Cabinet should have oversight for all aspects of our complex media landscape

Establish a News Publishers Media Fund – to drive innovation and investment

Invest in a training support scheme for all journalists – #JournalismMatters

“Aside from the loss to democratic life in our society, the losses will be big in many communities – jobs will go, not just in the newspaper titles, but many of the supporting ones in newsagents and other indirect jobs,” said President of Local Ireland, Frank Mulrennan.

“Without strong and healthy local newspapers politicians will be challenged in maintaining engagement with the electorate because local newspapers reach at least 1.5 million people across Ireland each week,” he added.

