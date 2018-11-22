News Journalist required – Galway Bay fm

NEWS JOURNALIST

Galway Bay fm has a vacancy in its award winning newsroom for a full-time

journalist, based at its city headquarters. The successful applicant should

hold a relevant third-level qualification and have a minimum of two year’s

experience in a busy newsroom environment.

He/she must have a good broadcast voice, a keen news sense, a flair for

writing news for radio, and an ability to work to tight deadlines. A full

driving licence is desirable. Applicants should send a cover letter, a CV,

and a one-minute news demo to Bernadette Prendergast, Head of News, Galway

Bay fm. The applications may be emailed to bp@galwaybayfm.ie

The closing date is 4pm Monday December 3.