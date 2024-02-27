  • Services

Newly trained team in Connemara to control the spread of rhododendron
A new team is being trained in Connemara to control the spread of rhododendron.

Forum Connemara in Letterfrack and Údarás na Gaeltachta have joined up for the campaign.


The lines were bitter sweet; the writer remembered the loves of youth at the Bridge of Ross where the rhododendrons grew.

But now the official line paints the rhododendron as a bitter pill.

The rhododendron, despite having taken up residence in Ireland a long time ago, is now regarded as an invasive species.

In a joint campaign Forum Connemara in Letterfrack and Údarás na Gaeltachta are launching training programmes on how to control the plant and 85 men and women are joining up.

This project is under the flag of “Dúlra” which means nature.

The process involves cutting into the bark of the rhododendron and injecting a substance that will kill the bush.

They spread widely year after year and kill off other vegetation in their shadow.

So despite its crimson summer glow, the rhododendron has to face the grating chainsaw.

