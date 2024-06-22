  • Services

Newly elected Mayor Of Galway City to prioritise delivery of Masterplan for the city

Published:

Published:

Newly elected Mayor Of Galway City to prioritise delivery of Masterplan for the city
Newly elected Mayor of Galway City Councillor Peter Keane has told Galway Bay FM News that one of his priorities will be the delivery of the Masterplan for the City.

It is the first time he has held this position in what is his fourth term as a Councillor and succeeds Councillor Eddie Hoare.


Speaking after his election yesterday evening, Mayor Keane said that they must make sure that they provide the correct and proper infrastructure for future generations for decades to come.

Councillor Keane also said that the single biggest challenge facing the city is the Galway City Outer Bypass and that it needs to be delivered with the utmost urgency.

The Newly elected Mayor spoke to Joseph Murray who first asked him what his aims were for the following year.

Labour Councillor Niall McNelis was elected Deputy Mayor – with both roles filled as part of a power pact between Fianna Fail, Labour, Sinn Fein and several independents.

