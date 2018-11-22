Newcastle to Oranmore bus service extended to include Oranhill

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The 404 bus service from Newcastle to Oranmore has been extended to provide services to Oranhill Estate residents.
It follows an agreement with the National Transport Authority to grant the extened service.
This will allow the service to operate along the Maree Road and serve a much wider residential catchment.
