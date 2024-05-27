New Zealand’s Ambassador to Ireland to visit Mountbellew this weekend

New Zealand’s Ambassador to Ireland, Trevor Mallard, is to attend the All-Ireland Sheep Shearing and wool-handling Championship taking place in Mountbellew this weekend

The event is expected to attract 25 thousand international and Irish visitors and will be of significant economic value to the county





One of the organisers Paul Conaughton, former Junior Minister for Agriculture, says it will be as big as the ploughing championships

