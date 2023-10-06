New Wolfe Tone crossing will be finished for next summer

Work on the new €1.8 million pedestrian crossing on the south side of Wolfe Tone Bridge, which started in August, is on schedule to open for the 2024 summer tourist season.

The City Council has confirmed to the Galway City Tribune that work on the project is progressing well with the relocation of electrical supply cables currently been undertaken.

New pedestrian crossings are to be located at either side of the new bridge which will have a cantilever span of 50 metres across the Corrib.

Galway City Council Executive Engineer, David Greally, said that the bridge would provide another important piece of infrastructure as part of the Active Travel initiative for the city.

“This project is 100% funded by the NTA (National Transport Authority) and will greatly improve pedestrian access across the river in what is a very busy part of the city,” said Mr Greally.

According to Mr Greally, the new pedestrian bridge project is running on schedule and should be open for the 2024 tourist season – possibly in April.

