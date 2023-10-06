New Wolfe Tone crossing will be finished for next summer
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Francis Farragher
~ 2 minutes read
From this week's Galway City Tribune
Work on the new €1.8 million pedestrian crossing on the south side of Wolfe Tone Bridge, which started in August, is on schedule to open for the 2024 summer tourist season.
The City Council has confirmed to the Galway City Tribune that work on the project is progressing well with the relocation of electrical supply cables currently been undertaken.
New pedestrian crossings are to be located at either side of the new bridge which will have a cantilever span of 50 metres across the Corrib.
Galway City Council Executive Engineer, David Greally, said that the bridge would provide another important piece of infrastructure as part of the Active Travel initiative for the city.
“This project is 100% funded by the NTA (National Transport Authority) and will greatly improve pedestrian access across the river in what is a very busy part of the city,” said Mr Greally.
According to Mr Greally, the new pedestrian bridge project is running on schedule and should be open for the 2024 tourist season – possibly in April.
This is a shortened preview version of this story. To read the rest of the article, see the October 6 edition of the Galway City Tribune. You can support our journalism and buy a digital edition HERE.
More like this:
Galway City Councillors asked to back hike in property tax
Galway City Councillors will be asked to increase Local Property Tax (LPT) by 15% at their meetin...
Plan for thousands of new homes in Galway in jeopardy
Plans for thousands of houses on the east side of the city have been thrown into jeopardy by the ...
Taking audiences on deep dive into nature
Wildlife documentary cameraman Ken O’ Sullivan will be in the city’s Town Hall Theatre this Frida...
Mozart centre stage for annual Emily Anderson concert
The UK based Castalian Quartet, and Finghin Collins on piano will perform a series of works by Mo...
High-flying Galway United slam six goals past hapless Athlone Town
Galway United 6 Athlone Town 0 Mike Rafferty at Eamonn Deacy Park WELL, the First Divisi...
Warning to pet owners after ‘fatberg’ washes up at Silverstrand
Dog owners are being warned to keep their pets on a lead on city beaches after a suspected palm o...
Express yourself with high-energy Punk Alley
Punk Alley, “a loud, wild, and unapologetic joyride of live original punk music and high energy d...
Scope for improvement as Galway basketball teams come unstuck in weekend action
ALL four Galway sides were in national league action last weekend on the first full round of game...
Terri embracing Halloween spirit with spooky exhibition
An exhibition of new work from freelance illustrator and fine artist, Terri Kelleher, a member of...