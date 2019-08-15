New VW Amarok has the power to pull many kinds of heavy loads

Pulling power and off-road capabilities are just a couple of characteristics that buyers go for when choosing a pickup. More want the macho look and Volkswagen’s Amarok is just such a vehicle whether you are in the market for a charger for the building site or the farm or, just getting active in the great outdoors.

Fitted with a brawny 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine, it will not please the clamouring green, classes but it will satisfy those who need clout from their workhorse and enough muscle to pull the biggest trailer, horsebox or boat behind it.

Also, there’s no other alternatively-fuelled vehicle that is capable of the work rate of a pickup. As the Americans say this is a mighty ‘truck’ that is as much at home in the fields as it is on the road.

There are three specification levels: Highline, Comfortline and this week’s test model, the top-level Aventura. Prices start at €46,885 rising to €61,830 for the top spec. Add some additional equipment, matte paint, power-inducing side steps and bodywork, auxiliary LED roof lights and big black 20” wheels and you will need to part with just over €61,619 of your hard-earned cash.

Sounds like a lot, but when you put it all together, the Amarok packs presence and you get what buyers are willing to pay for such a vehicle.

Of course, Volkswagen has loaded in a wide range of equipment and feature seen in their more expensive road cars. Connectivity, safety and comfort trappings are all part of an impressive package.

