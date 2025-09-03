  • Services

New VR headsets easing children's fears at UHG

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

New state of the art virtual reality headsets are having great success in easing children’s fears at UHG.

The technology is known as “Smileyscope” – and aims to guide kids through common issues like needle phobia, or having bloods taken.

It does this by introducing them to immersive virtual worlds, with interactions that are timed with the medical procedures.

Clinical Nurse Manager Michelle Dillion says they first got the idea after seeing a specialist device used to distract children with autism.

And she explained to David Nevin how she went looking for a headset that would work for all children attending the Paediatric Unit.



