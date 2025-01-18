New volunteers take to the water as Galway RNLI unveils latest crew members

Nine new volunteer crew with Galway RNLI recently donned their drysuits for the first time and took part in on the water exercises as part of their training to become fully fledged crew.

The new crew joined the Galway Lifeboat Station following a recruitment and selection process in 2023 and commenced training during the autumn that year.

Initially the new crew underwent training as shore crew which is an essential role responsible for assisting with the launch and recovery of the lifeboat, getting the lifeboat ready to go on service and helping with the upkeep of the station, lifeboat and equipment.

The trainee crew then progressed and completed the training modules to qualify as ‘safe to go afloat’ and now get the opportunity to go out on the lifeboat during training exercises in the company of experienced crew.

The next stage of training for these nine new crew members will be to complete the necessary training modules and be assessed as ‘safe to go on service’.

This stage of training includes ensuring the trainees are safe on the boat, competent to deal with emergencies and their own survival and can participate in launch and recovery.

Lifeboat training covers a wide range of skill sets such as seamanship and boat handling, navigation as well as search and rescue and includes self-directed training, online training, one to one or group instruction at the lifeboat station, shadowing and observation.

In addition the crew will complete a number of residential courses at the RNLI College in Poole in the UK, including crew emergency procedure training which includes capsize and sea survival skills.

Frankie Leonard is Lifeboat Training Coordinator with Galway RNLI.

“RNLI lifeboat training is a continual process of learning and assessment to ensure that crew maintain the necessary skills and experience at a high level,” he said.

“The training is structured in such a way that it is achievable in a reasonable time for a new joiner from a non-maritime background, while also taking account of individual skill and experience.

“The trainees have a clearly laid out training pathway and knowledge, skills and experience are gained in a logical order through a number of stages.

“This group of trainee crew are extremely motivated and rarely miss any of the training sessions which is a large time commitment for a volunteer role, when all of them have busy lives outside of the RNLI.

“In addition to training new crew, we plan training and exercises for fully trained crew to build and maintain their knowledge and skills and ensure they regularly practise the tasks they are required to perform on service, in a team environment.

“The training plans also enable crew to broaden their skills and progress into additional roles with greater responsibility. Crew training is a continuous process and the learning never stops,” he added.

Galway RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager Mike Swan summed up what a commitment the new crew members have made.

“Joining the RNLI and undertaking the training is a significant step for volunteers who commit to give their time to complete all the necessary training, complete and pass assessments and then also maintain a high level of competency all year around, every year,” he said.

“In addition, the training standards are continually evolving to make the RNLI one of the world’s most effective search and rescue organisations. It is hard work but very rewarding to be able to give back to our community. Our lifeboat crew training turns our volunteers into lifesavers,” he added.

Pictured: Nine new Galway RNLI volunteer crew outside the Galway Lifeboat Station (back – from left) Eoin Carey, Darragh Heskin, Pierce Purcell, Mark Purcell and Eoghan Donohue, with (front) Erin Killeen, Stuart Deane, Máirtín Folan and Paddy Hennelly.