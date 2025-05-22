New vision for the west as five-year blueprint to be announced

The state agency charged with driving economic and community development in the west will unveil its five-year blueprint for the region at the end of this month.

Ahead of that, at the invitation of Minister Dara Calleary, the Western Development Commission hosted a Regional Briefing Session at Dáil Éireann, offering Oireachtas members an early insight into its forthcoming five-year strategy.

Unlocking Potential, Driving Change: A Strategy for Regional Growth and Collaboration 2025–2029, which will officially launch on Thursday, May 30, sets out a out a bold and practical roadmap for the West and Northwest, focused on strengthening indigenous enterprise, deepening partnerships, supporting sustainable communities, and scaling social and policy innovation across the region.

It outlines a framework for delivering measurable change across the region through collaboration, grounded in strong data and engagement.

The event brought together policymakers and stakeholders from across the region, including officials from the Department of Rural and Community Development, members of the WDC Board, and a wide range of TDs, Senators and Ministers.

Attendees included Senators Anne Rabbitte and Seán Kyne, and Deputies Rose Conway-Walsh, Claire Kerrane, and Pat the Cope Gallagher,

The session featured contributions from WDC Policy Analyst Dr. Helen McHenry, who presented the economic trends and data shaping the region’s future; Leah Fairman, National Hubs Executive, who outlined the journey and national impact of the WDC’s Connected Hubs initiative; and CEO Allan Mulrooney, who shared a preview of the strategy’s core priorities—developed with input from over 250 stakeholders.

“This strategy is about unlocking the full potential of our region — its talent, its innovation, and its communities,” said Allan Mulrooney.

“We’ve focused on key opportunities and challenges including climate action, AI, and talent retention, while keeping collaboration at the centre. We’re looking forward to sharing the full strategy more widely later this month,” he added.

The Western Development Commission is a state agency operating under the Department of Rural and Community Development.

Pictured: WDC staff, board members, Oireachtas Members and Department of Rural and Community Development staff outside Dáil Eireann.