New vision for the west as five-year blueprint to be announced

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
The state agency charged with driving economic and community development in the west will unveil its five-year blueprint for the region at the end of this month.
Ahead of that, at the invitation of Minister Dara Calleary, the Western Development Commission hosted a Regional Briefing Session at Dáil Éireann, offering Oireachtas members an early insight into its forthcoming five-year strategy.
Unlocking Potential, Driving Change: A Strategy for Regional Growth and Collaboration 2025–2029, which will officially launch on Thursday, May 30, sets out a out a bold and practical roadmap for the West and Northwest, focused on strengthening indigenous enterprise, deepening partnerships, supporting sustainable communities, and scaling social and policy innovation across the region.
It outlines a framework for delivering measurable change across the region through collaboration, grounded in strong data and engagement.
The event brought together policymakers and stakeholders from across the region, including officials from the Department of Rural and Community Development, members of the WDC Board, and a wide range of TDs, Senators and Ministers.
Attendees included Senators Anne Rabbitte and Seán Kyne, and Deputies Rose Conway-Walsh, Claire Kerrane, and Pat the Cope Gallagher,
The session featured contributions from WDC Policy Analyst Dr. Helen McHenry, who presented the economic trends and data shaping the region’s future; Leah Fairman, National Hubs Executive, who outlined the journey and national impact of the WDC’s Connected Hubs initiative; and CEO Allan Mulrooney, who shared a preview of the strategy’s core priorities—developed with input from over 250 stakeholders.
“This strategy is about unlocking the full potential of our region — its talent, its innovation, and its communities,” said Allan Mulrooney.
“We’ve focused on key opportunities and challenges including climate action, AI, and talent retention, while keeping collaboration at the centre. We’re looking forward to sharing the full strategy more widely later this month,” he added.
The Western Development Commission is a state agency operating under the Department of Rural and Community Development.
Pictured: WDC staff, board members, Oireachtas Members and Department of Rural and Community Development staff outside Dáil Eireann.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Tony Burke Motors hosting major in-store event until end of the month
Toyota is kicking off the Irish summer with new offers on its electrified models available from t...
Oh là là – no boobs, bottoms or trains merci
Health, Beauty and Lifestyle with Denise McNamara The fashion world was all agog once with the...
Does sporting success carry too high a price?
A Different View with Dave O’Connell There’s a price to be paid for everything – even success....
Having your own home moves further out of reach
World of Politics with Harry McGee I bought my first house almost 30 years ago. I had not inte...
New single tracks progress of Galway singer/songwriter
Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell Galway native Dylan Connolly announced himself as KONNO last S...
Connacht end disappointing campaign on a winning note
Zebre 12 Connacht 22 By JOHN FALLON Interim head coach Colm Tucker said that Connacht pl...
One-in-a-million Corsa rolls off the production line
Opel is celebrating a major milestone. One million of the current generation Corsa F, first launc...
Portumna Mart back to normal this week
THERE was relief in East Galway farming circles this week when Portumna Mart re-opened for its no...
Galway In Days Gone By
1925 American invasion What the Irish Tourist Development Association is doing in conjuncti...