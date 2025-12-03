New Veterinary Ireland President operates clinics in Athenry and Tuam

The Galway practitioner who has just taken over as head of the country’s vets has re-iterated his colleagues’ commitment to ‘animal welfare, public health, and professional integrity’.

Eoin Glynn is a mixed practice veterinary surgeon and owner of Gorteen Acre Veterinary Clinic based in Athenry and Tuam – and on his selection as the new President of Veterinary Ireland, he paid tribute to his follow vets, saying that their work contributed to the health of animals, people, and the environment.

“I have a vision of a Veterinary Ireland where every member feels valued, heard, and empowered to contribute; where we continue to be leaders in science, welfare, and ethics; where we never forget that our work, while sometimes challenging, is a privilege,” he said.

Before studying veterinary medicine at University College Dublin, Eoin studied Horsemanship at Kildalton College, Kilkenny.

He remains actively involved in cattle and sheep farming and has competed successfully in showjumping to Grand Prix level, with winners at the RDS in both pony and young rider classes.

Mr Glynn was presented with the Chain of Office by outgoing President Jane Pigott at the Veterinary Ireland Conference & AGM in Lyrath Estate, Kilkenny last week.

That Conference also heard from Minister for Agriculture, Food & The Marine Martin Hayden, who told delegates that the Bovine TB Action Plan provides an opportunity for all stakeholders to work together to address the current high levels of bTB.

“Private veterinary practitioners have a key role in combating this disease.

“They are the first point of contact with farmers generally in a TB breakdown and I take great encouragement from the high uptake of TB TASAHs as part of the Biosecurity TASAH this year,” he said.

“The efforts of all stakeholders including veterinary practitioners are required to drive down disease levels to a point where in the coming years we can start discussing once again the eradication of this disease,” he added.

Damien Barrett, Head of the Ruminant Animal Health Programme Division at the Department of Agriculture Food and the Marine, had earlier said that bovine TB levels at both a herd and animal level has increased and were now at historically high levels.

“Herd incidence reached 6.5% in early 2025, which was last seen in the early 2000’s and reactor numbers reached more than 40,000 cattle in 2024 which was last seen in the late 1990’s,” he said.

“Cattle to cattle transmission and residual infection have assumed a greater importance in recent years since herds expanded,” said Mr. Barrett. “It is clear that the existing approach to TB eradication needs to change to meaningfully reduce disease levels.”

Damien Barrett highlighted the five point TB Action Plan developed by the Minister to address bovine TB, working to support herds free of bTB to remain free; reduce the impact of wildlife on its spread; detect and eliminate bTB infection as early as possible in herds with a TB breakdown and avoid a future breakdown; help farmers improve all areas of on farm biosecurity, and reduce the impact of known high risk animals in spreading bTB.

Marking 25 years since its foundation, Veterinary Ireland supports Irish veterinarians to advance the profession’s commitment to animal welfare and public health.

Pictured: The new President of Veterinary Ireland Eoin Glynn MVB, owner of Gorteen Acre Veterinary Clinic based in Athenry and Tuam, receives his chain of office from outgoing, Jane Pigott.